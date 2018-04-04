Cryptojacks (CJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,276.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Cryptojacks has a total market capitalization of $294,754.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000507 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

Cryptojacks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptojacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.