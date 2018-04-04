Cryptojacks (CRYPTO:CJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,496.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptojacks has a total market cap of $340,531.00 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000509 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks (CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

