Cryptonex Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (CRYPTO:CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00069445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $220.96 million and $1.23 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00689552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00174556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033106 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,633,598 coins and its circulating supply is 45,195,972 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

