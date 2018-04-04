CryptoPing 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,984.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005281 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $29,984.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00692846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00178114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033086 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryptoPing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.