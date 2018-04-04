Ingredion Inc (INGR) Position Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 175.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 14,939 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,016,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $1,166,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,781. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,312.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Ingredion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

