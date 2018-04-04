Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.87 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/csenge-advisory-group-invests-304000-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.