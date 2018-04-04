Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3,209 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/csenge-advisory-group-invests-359000-in-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf-stock-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.