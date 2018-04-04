CSRA Inc (CSRA) Position Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSRA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSRA during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CSRA during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CSRA during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in CSRA during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CSRA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSRA opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. CSRA Inc has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $6,757.03, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

CSRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

