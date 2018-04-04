Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) vs. CSS Industries (CSS) Head to Head Analysis

Shutterfly (NASDAQ: SFLY) and CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of CSS Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shutterfly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CSS Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterfly has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSS Industries has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shutterfly and CSS Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterfly $1.19 billion 2.14 $30.08 million $1.05 74.48 CSS Industries $322.43 million 0.49 $28.50 million $1.41 12.33

Shutterfly has higher revenue and earnings than CSS Industries. CSS Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterfly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CSS Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Shutterfly does not pay a dividend. CSS Industries pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shutterfly and CSS Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterfly 1 2 4 0 2.43 CSS Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shutterfly presently has a consensus target price of $56.86, indicating a potential downside of 27.29%. CSS Industries has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.24%. Given CSS Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSS Industries is more favorable than Shutterfly.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterfly and CSS Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterfly 2.53% 6.99% 3.10% CSS Industries -0.96% 4.51% 3.64%

Summary

Shutterfly beats CSS Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc. is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts. The SBS segment includes printing and shipping of direct marketing and other variable data print products and formats. The Company provides a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enables the consumers to upload, edit, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories in a thoughtful manner. The Company’s brands include Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, Wedding Paper Divas, MyPublisher, BorrowLenses and Groovebook. The Company has its production facilities in Fort Mill, South Carolina; Shakopee, Minnesota, and Tempe, Arizona.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The company's seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachers' aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCall's, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, Dudley's, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachers' stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

