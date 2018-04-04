Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Unilever (UN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $71,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $96,693.46, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. ABN Amro upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

