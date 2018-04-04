Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,952.11, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.23 million. sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 394.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

