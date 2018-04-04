Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,339,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orbotech by 929.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,068 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Orbotech by 200,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Orbotech by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBK opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Orbotech has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3,013.10, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Orbotech in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orbotech to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

