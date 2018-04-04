Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0302319779794 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $26,298.91, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $175.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cummins-cmi-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-11-updated.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.