Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 22,134 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2,494.02, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

