CVS Health (CVS) Holdings Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,154,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,138,905,000 after buying an additional 1,100,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,856,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,860,000 after purchasing an additional 430,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,579,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $860,309,000 after purchasing an additional 481,262 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,674,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $61,927.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

