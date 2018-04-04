Cyanotech (CYAN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News headlines about Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyanotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CYAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cyanotech has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyanotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

