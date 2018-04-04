CybCSec (CRYPTO:XCS) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. CybCSec has a market cap of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CybCSec coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CybCSec has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CybCSec alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00199575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CybCSec Profile

CybCSec (XCS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. The official website for CybCSec is cybcsec.com. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase CybCSec directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CybCSec using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CybCSec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CybCSec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.