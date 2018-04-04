CyberAgent (CYGIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CYGIY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc operates as an Internet services company in Japan. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. The company also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.

