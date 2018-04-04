CyberCoin (CC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. CyberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberCoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One CyberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00608722 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004127 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00097516 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002787 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

