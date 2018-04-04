CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) Price Tops $0.0710 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Coinbene and Binance. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and $9.33 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01722470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007465 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021482 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,149,827 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is cm.5miles.com. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Huobi and Coinbene. It is not currently possible to buy CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

