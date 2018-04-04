CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Clarity on Phase 3 PBC trial design should come before end of 2Q18. Management noted that discussions with U.S. and European regulators are ongoing and expressed pleasure with the level of engagement. Once the details have been finalized, the company expects to share them with the Street. High level, the company anticipates conducting a single pivotal study involving a treatment period of 12 months.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.06. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $43,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,948 shares of company stock worth $10,327,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout.

