CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of CynergisTek in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on CynergisTek in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK remained flat at $$4.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,648. CynergisTek has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CynergisTek by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

