Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.54 Million Position in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.99.

NYSE BA opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market cap of $189,752.81, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

