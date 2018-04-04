Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2904270012811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 1,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,873. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

