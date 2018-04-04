Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Semiconductor’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. The company’s international revenues remain exposed to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates which might hurt the top-line growth. Further, weak and uncertain macro environment is a matter of concern. However, Cypress’ advanced technology, momentum in new products, increased customer wins and growth initiatives are encouraging. The acquisition of Wireless Internet of Things (IoT) business has further strengthened the company’s dominant position in the IoT market. But Cypress is likely to suffer from the ongoing consolidation in the semiconductor industry.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,437. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5,808.26, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $774,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

