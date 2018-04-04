Cyren (CYRN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyren earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.8432188934322 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.10, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.89. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 53.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence.

