DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Booking (BKNG)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Booking to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,067.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98,067.38, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.12%. research analysts expect that Booking will post 87.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total transaction of $235,546.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,523.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

