Daktronics (DAKT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daktronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,110. The company has a market cap of $391.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.84 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.67%. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,815,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daktronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daktronics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Daktronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

