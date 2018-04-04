Darcrus Trading Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAR)

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Darcrus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Darcrus has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Darcrus has a market cap of $1.86 million and $8.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00692942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00176753 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Darcrus Token Profile

Darcrus’ launch date was December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official website is darcr.us. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Buying and Selling Darcrus

Darcrus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Darcrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darcrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

