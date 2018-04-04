Darden Restaurants (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

DRI stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $10,385.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $1,047,784.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $729,136.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $104.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

