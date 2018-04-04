Datawatch (DWCH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Datawatch earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.47263595876 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ DWCH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.11. Datawatch has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 million. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Datawatch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Datawatch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Datawatch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Morrison sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $360,795.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,430.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

