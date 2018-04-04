DATx Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,157.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00704450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00178633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033520 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

