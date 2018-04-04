Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $40.13

Shares of Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 731280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,698.58, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.82 million. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 9,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $538,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,227 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,953,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,396,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,806,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 808,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

