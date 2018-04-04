Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 13,478 Shares of DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DCP Midstream Partners worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DCP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $5,033.04, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 2.08.

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. research analysts expect that DCP Midstream Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on DCP Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs upgraded DCP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded DCP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.47 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of DCP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

About DCP Midstream Partners

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

