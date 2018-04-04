Critical Contrast: Deere & Company (DE) versus Its Competitors

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is one of 5 public companies in the “Farm machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Deere & Company to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deere & Company and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 6 12 0 2.58 Deere & Company Competitors 117 330 250 10 2.22

Deere & Company currently has a consensus price target of $171.04, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Deere & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Deere & Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 4.57% 27.18% 3.76% Deere & Company Competitors 1.43% 9.52% 2.77%

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Deere & Company pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deere & Company and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $29.74 billion $2.16 billion 22.24 Deere & Company Competitors $7.90 billion $482.27 million 26.80

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Deere & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deere & Company beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The construction and forestry segment provides a line of construction equipment, and forestry machines and attachments available in the world. The construction and forestry segment is also engaged in providing fleet management telematics solutions. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by the Company dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The financial services segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

