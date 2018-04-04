Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.56 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00009737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $827,222.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00689552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00174556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033106 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750,005 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

