Denarius (DNR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,187.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00018060 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $9,187.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Denarius

DNR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,595,640 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BarterDEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denarius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.