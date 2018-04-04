Denarius Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,903.00 (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Denarius has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $8,903.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00018765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,594,540 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, BarterDEX and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

