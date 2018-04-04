Capreit (TSE:CAR) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Capreit stock opened at C$50.30 on Friday. Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$164.43 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/desjardins-reiterates-hold-rating-for-capreit-car-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.