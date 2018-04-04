Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1213428915642 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.52 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.

In other news, SVP Sahal S. Laher sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $32,500.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

