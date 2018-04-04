Deutsche Bank AG Has $29.11 Million Stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Toll Brothers worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $813,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,836.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,149.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,412 over the last three months. 9.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,648.89, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

