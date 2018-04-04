Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.23 Million Stake in Mulesoft Inc (MULE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) by 511.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Mulesoft worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mulesoft by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200,796 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MULE stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Mulesoft Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5,783.37 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Mulesoft Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mulesoft news, insider Mark Dao sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Burton sold 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $204,288.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MULE. Jefferies Group downgraded Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Mulesoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

