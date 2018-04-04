Deutsche Bank (DB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.3128465995227 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of DB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,478. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,273.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

