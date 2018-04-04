Independent Research Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, equinet set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.87 ($17.12).

Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.17 ($13.79). 20,835,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($22.83).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

