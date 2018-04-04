Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for CYBG (CYBG)

CYBG (LON:CYBG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 281 ($3.94) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CYBG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CYBG in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($5.26) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CYBG to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 300 ($4.21) in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CYBG in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of CYBG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 366 ($5.14) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 307.27 ($4.31).

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 294.40 ($4.13) on Wednesday. CYBG has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.80).

About CYBG

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

