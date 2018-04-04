Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.55 ($40.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.52 ($37.67).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €24.81 ($30.63) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/deutsche-lufthansa-lha-given-a-34-00-price-target-at-nord-lb-updated-updated.html.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.