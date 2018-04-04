Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.93 ($45.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase set a €28.50 ($35.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.52 ($37.67).

LHA opened at €25.94 ($32.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

