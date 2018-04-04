Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €37.00 by Oddo Bhf

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.10 ($44.57) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.04 ($49.43).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €37.90 ($46.79) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($47.02).

