Devery Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,164.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Devery has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $25,164.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.