Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price

Media coverage about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.1118161186077 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15,967.13, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/devon-energy-dvn-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.